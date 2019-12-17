AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Police search for vehicle playing children’s music in connection with missing siblings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) The search continues for two missing children in Jacksonville, Florida as police release new details in the investigation.

Monday, authorities issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams. According to Police, Sunday, the two children were playing in their front yard, while relatives including their mother and father were inside the home when they went missing.

5-year-old Bri’ya Williams

6-year-old Braxton Williams

Police say the father went outside to check on his kids and that is when he noticed that they were both gone.

Tuesday Police say the search has taken another direction as they are now looking for a suspicious car that plays loud children’s music. Investigators say tips from the community are pouring in and now they need help finding a driver.

Jacksonville Investigators say they are looking for a white four-door vehicle, an older model that could possibly have a white man driving it. According to the information that they have received so far, police say that vehicle has been seen in a few neighborhoods driving around playing loud children’s music as if to lure kids.

WATCH: CHIEF OF INVESTIGATORS WITH JACKSONVILLE SHERIFF’S OFFICE HOLDS A PRESS CONFERENCE

Police say they are searching for the vehicle and they are looking to talk to that person and ask questions. Investigators say the children’s family has been 100% cooperative as the search continues.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they are exploring all scenarios in the investigation, even foul play but at this time nothing is standing out or definite.

As of Tuesday, Authorities have searched about 430 homes in the community, 130 acres and 20 bodies of water near the home where the children went missing and have still come up with nothing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.