AMBER ALERT: Police search for missing 1-year-old Connecticut girl after woman found dead

ANSOINA, CT – (WIAT & CNN) Authorities are continuing to search for a missing 1-year-old girl after finding a dead woman inside a home in Ansonia, Connecticut.

Police say during the investigation of the woman who was found dead they learned that the baby who lives at the residence was supposed to be there.

Police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Venessa Morales on Wednesday.

Investigators have spoken with the girl’s father and family members, and no one knows her whereabouts, that’s according to Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police Department.

Police say she was last seen Friday afternoon at a relative’s house.

The nearby Derby Police Department and state and federal authorities are assisting in the search.

Police say the woman who was found dead at the home in Ansonia, about 10 miles west of New Haven, has not been identified. It was not clear how, if at all, she is related to Venessa.

Police are attempting to identify the woman by using her fingerprints and they expect to release her name soon.

Authorities say the woman died of blunt force trauma, but the New Haven County and state medical examiners’ offices have not released additional information.

Ansonia police say they visited the house Monday around 1 p.m. after receiving a request to check on a woman who had not shown up for work and hadn’t called in sick. When police arrived no one answered the door.

That evening, a concerned relative requested another welfare check because the relative hadn’t heard from the woman.

Officers then forced their way inside and found the woman dead.

Ansonia Mayor David has directed police and other state agencies to make finding Venessa their top priority.

Police say it is imperative they locate the 1-year-old, she could be endangered.



The homicide investigation continues as they search for Venessa.

Anyone with information about where 1-year-old Venessa Morales can be, please call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.