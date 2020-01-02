Alabama sheriff identifies body of missing man found in lake

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) Alabama authorities have identified the body of a missing man who was pulled from Lake Guntersville this week.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that the victim was Charles Kenneth Land.



He was first reported missing Dec. 27.

Sheriff Phil Sims told news outlets Land’s body was recovered on Monday from water near the Lake Guntersville Sailing Club marina, about 50 miles east of Huntsville. Sims told Al.com that preliminary forensic reports indicate foul play wasn’t involved.



The investigation is ongoing.