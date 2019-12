NEW ORLEANS, LA (WIAT & CNN) A school bus overturned in New Orleans Wednesday morning sending 9 students to the hospital.

It happened just after 7 a.m.

According to school officials, nine students were hospitalized, all but two students have been released.

14 students and one bus driver were on the bus at the time of the accident. The bus was transporting the kids to James Singleton Charter school at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.