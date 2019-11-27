5 killed, 3 injured after massive fire breaks out in high-rise building near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN &WIAT) — Five people have been killed, and another three residents are hospitalized after a high-rise fire breaks out near downtown Minneapolis.

Fire crews extinguished the three-alarm fire, which happened on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue South, in about 30 minutes.

Authorities say the fire was reported at about 4 a.m. inside a public housing building. The flames broke out on the 14th floor of the 190-unit structure.

The building houses many seniors and residents with disabilities. Minneapolis Public Housing Authority owns the building.

Fire officials say when they arrived on the scene the 14th floor was heavily damaged, and that most of the units there are probably going to be deemed uninhabitable.

The department reported that crews evacuated a number occupants out of the building through the stairwell. The department said that a resident on the 21st floor initially refused to evacuate.

Authorities say that four of the people killed were found on the 14th floor and were pronounced dead on the scene.

WATCH: MASSIVE FIRE BREAKS OUT IN HIGH-RISE APARTMENT BUILDING PRESS CONFERENCE

A fifth victim was located in the stairway and was taken to a hospital, where they later died. At least two of the victims have been described as elderly residents.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.