4 juveniles escape Tennessee detention center; 2 wanted for murder considered armed and dangerous

NASHVILLE, TN – (WIAT & CNN) Four teens are now on the run right after escaping from a jail in Nashville. Officials say two of those teens are murder suspects.

Nashville, Tennessee Officials say that Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse are all wanted and are considered dangerous.

Authorities say Wright is accused of killing someone in February and Marsh is accused of killing someone in April.

Caruthers and Howse have faced charges of armed robbery and gun possession and stolen cars.

Apparently, they were on work detail at the Metro Nashville Juvenile Detention Center Saturday night when their night staff supervisor left them to break up a fight inside.

That is when they got on an elevator, went to the ground floor and ran out.

Police say these suspects are considered dangerous and could be anywhere in the South.