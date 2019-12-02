1  of  3
Breaking News
Ibraheem Yazeed charged with capital murder in Aniah Blanchard’s death Murder victim found at Mountain Brook Athletic Complex identified Youth evangelist Acton Bowen pleads guilty to 28 counts of child sex crimes

4 juveniles escape Tennessee detention center; 2 wanted for murder considered armed and dangerous

US and World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN – (WIAT & CNN) Four teens are now on the run right after escaping from a jail in Nashville. Officials say two of those teens are murder suspects.

Nashville, Tennessee Officials say that Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse are all wanted and are considered dangerous.

Authorities say Wright is accused of killing someone in February and Marsh is accused of killing someone in April.

Caruthers and Howse have faced charges of armed robbery and gun possession and stolen cars.

WATCH: BREAKING: 4 JUVENILES CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS ESCAPE DETENTION CENTER IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

BREAKING: 4 JUVENILES CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS ESCAPE DETENTION CENTER IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

BREAKING: 4 JUVENILES CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS ESCAPE DETENTION CENTER IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: 2 wanted for murder. Officials say the suspects can be anywhere in the South at this time.

Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, December 2, 2019

Apparently, they were on work detail at the Metro Nashville Juvenile Detention Center Saturday night when their night staff supervisor left them to break up a fight inside.

That is when they got on an elevator, went to the ground floor and ran out.

Police say these suspects are considered dangerous and could be anywhere in the South.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events