3-year-old killed, mother in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan, NY (CNN) — We are following sad breaking news of a 3-year-old boy being hit and killed by a vehicle in East Harlem, New York Monday morning.

According to Police the mother of the little boy is now in critical condition after they were both rushed to the Metropolitan Hospital.

Authorities say 3-year-old Bertin De Jesus was pronounced dead, shortly after arriving at the hospital. The tragic incident happened on 1st Avenue and E. 116th Street just after 9:30 a.m.

An employee at a nearby Dunkin Donuts told Police the woman is a regular customer who visits the restaurant every day with her child and her friends. They say Monday morning, she drank coffee at the Dunkin Donuts and then told them, ‘See you later.’ and she said ‘Goodbye’ as she spoke in Spanish.

WATCH: BREAKING: 3-YEAR-OLD KILLED, MOTHER CRITICAL AFTER BEING HIT BY A VEHICLE IN EAST HARLEM, NY

That is when employees say they heard a man say, ‘Oh my God, they hit the baby!’

Witnesses say the baby could be seen right under the truck that hit them.

When police arrived they say the driver had left the scene at first, right after hitting the mother and the 3-year-old boy. But he then returned to the scene and was taken into custody for questioning.



Police say that someone on the streets told the driver to stop right after the tragic incident as the driver seemed to be unaware of what had happened.

Witnesses say the driver could be seen hitting himself on the head and crying like he did not mean to do it and like he was upset and could not believe that he had done it.



Witnesses were distraught by the scene.

The driver and the mother have not been identified at this time.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. This is an ongoing investigation.