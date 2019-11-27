3 injured in massive Port Neches chemical plant explosion near Houston; residents evacuated

PORT NECHES, Texas (CNN & WIAT) –A massive chemical plant explosion leaves 3 people injured in Port Neches, Texas Wednesday morning.

Authorities say two employees and one contractor have been injured in the East Texas Chemical plant that also blew out the windows and doors of nearby homes.

The fire continued to burn at the TPC Group plant after the blast sent a large plume of smoke that stretched for miles. All employees have been accounted for, TPC said in confirming the three injuries.

The plant in Port Neches in southeast Texas, about 80 miles east of Houston, makes chemical and petroleum-based products.

The Nederland Fire Department reports that around 1 a.m. the TPC plant exploded off Highway 366 near Merriman. That’s near Nederland and Beaumont which is about 95 miles east of Houston.

WATCH: PORT NECHES CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSION

TPC says the injured workers are being treated.

Port Neches Officials say there are no reports of major injuries to people outside the plant right now.

WATCH: OFFICIALS HOLD A PRESS CONFERENCE REGARDING THE MASSIVE CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSION

Everyone working in the plant is accounted for at this time.

People living within a half-mile of the plant are being evacuated, while those living within a mile of the plant are encouraged to evacuate

Authorities say windows were blown out in homes up to 10 miles away from the plant.

The fire has gone down significantly in the last few hours, however, there is still a danger of secondary explosions.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.