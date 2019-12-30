3 children die from injuries in South Florida house fire after being trapped inside

MIAMI, Fla. (AP & CBS) Authorities say three children have died in a house fire in South Florida.



Miami Fire Rescue officials tell local media that firefighters found four children, ages 1 to 12, trapped inside the Miami home Monday as the fire was raging.



Authorities say all four children were unresponsive and firefighters began performing CPR on some of them. They were then taken to a hospital where three of the children died.

Officials say the massive fire erupted in a home located at 3621 NW 18th Terrace just before 11:30 a.m.

Four children, ages one through 12, were rescued from the flames and smoke, according to Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll.

All four were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Two adult women, who were also at the home, were taken to the hospital as well.

Police have not said how the women are related to the children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.