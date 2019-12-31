2020 American Girl Doll of the year includes hearing aid

US and World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joss Kendrick

(CNN) The latest American Girl Doll is a surfer girl. And the first American Doll ever with a disability.

Joss Kendrick is a 10-year-old surfer and competitive cheerleader from California.


She is the 2020 American Doll of the Year.

The President of American Girl tells USA Today that Joss has Congenital Hearing loss.

She was born deaf in her left ear and can hear a little from her right.

The company has already offered dolls that can be fitted with wheelchairs and crutches.
But this is the first to have a disability as part of her story.

For more information on the American Girl Dolls and where to buy them visit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events