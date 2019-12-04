2 of the 4 teens who escaped detention center back in custody; TBI offers $2500 reward

NASHVILLE, TN (WIAT & CNN) Two of the four teens who escaped from a juvenile detention center Saturday in Nashville are back in custody.



The suspects are Decorrius Wright Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse.

Both Wright and Marsh are facing murder charges. Caruthers and Howse are charged with armed robbery and gun possession.

16-year-old Decorrius Wright and 15-year-old Calvin Howse were captured on Tuesday night after authorities released a video of their weekend escape.



BREAKING: Escaped teens Decorrius Wright & Calvin Howse have just been apprehended by the Juvenile Crime Task Force in Madison. pic.twitter.com/8yGL43keCZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2019

Wright & Howse were apprehended by Juvenile Crime Task Force officers & Gang Unit detectives outdoors in the Robin Hood condo complex on Forrest Park Road. Investigation led to info that they were in the area. Work is continuing to locate Morris Marsh & Brandon Caruthers. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2019

But the search for the other two, including a murder suspect, is ongoing.

Both 17 years old, Morris Marsh, accused of murder and Brandon Caruthers, who is being charged as an adult with armed robbery case are now among Tennessee’s Most Wanted Fugitives.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to their arrest.

Juvenile Crime Task Force supervisor Lt. Blaine Whited just reiterated to the media that the MNPD continues to take an all hands on deck approach as we work to locate & apprehend the 2 remaining escaped teens, Morris Marsh & Brandon Caruthers. Have info about them? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/hXazVwBv7I — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2019

WATCH: SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWING THE 4 TEENS ESCAPING A NASHVILLE DETENTION CENTER

Four teens are captured on the center’s surveillance video running down empty hallways before busting out of the facility in Nashville.

The four were able to escape after the person supervising them was called away to stop a fight elsewhere in the building.

The private detention contractor that managed the facility fired three of its employees and suspended another in connection to the breakout.