2 former juvenile detention employees charged in the escape of 4 teens; all 4 escapees arrested

NASHVILLE, TN (WIAT & CNN) Two former Nashville juvenile detention center employees are charged with the escape of four teenagers.
According to the Nashville Police Department, Supervisor Patrick Jones and employee Alexis Beech are both facing a charge of facilitating through recklessness.
Authorities say Jones worked for contractor Youth Opportunity Investments. Officials say an investigation into the case shows Jones made a couple of results that resulted in the four teens escaping from the center.
We are told Jones let the teenagers leave their housing pod in order to do some cleaning duties after the lockdown hour. Officials say three of the teens were not even eligible to do work detail due to their behavior issues.
WATCH: POLICE HOLD A PRESS CONFERENCE REGARDING THE ARREST OF THE 4 ESCAPED TEENS IN TENNESSEE
In addition to that error, Jones did not have the facility control center secure the elevator that he was on, which turned out to be the same elevator the teens used to escape.
Police say 6 other people were previously arrested for their role in helping two of the four teens escape.
All four teens who escaped have been arrested and are now in custody according to the Nashville Metro Police Department.
According to the Nashville Metro Police, the information provided through Crime Stoppers helped lead them to escaped teen Brandon Caruthers. He was accused of armed robbery and was taken into custody by Police, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers, and Deputy U.S. Marshals after being found at an apartment complex in Antioch.
Escaped teen, 17-year-old Morris Marsh, who was accused of murder was arrested after a vehicle pursuit by the Juvenile Crime Task Force.
The other two escaped teens, Decorrius Wright and Calvin Howse were arrested on December 3rd by the Juvenile Crime Task Force in Madison, Tennessee.