2 former juvenile detention employees charged in the escape of 4 teens; all 4 escapees arrested

Supervisor Patrick Jones and employee Alexis Beech are both facing a charge of facilitating through recklessness. (CNN)

NASHVILLE, TN (WIAT & CNN) Two former Nashville juvenile detention center employees are charged with the escape of four teenagers.

According to the Nashville Police Department, Supervisor Patrick Jones and employee Alexis Beech are both facing a charge of facilitating through recklessness.

BREAKING: Former Juvenile Detention Center employee Alexis Beech, 25, surrendered a short time ago on an arrest warrant charging her with facilitating, by recklessness, the 11/30 escape of 4 teens. Her bond is set at $10k. Investigation by the MNPD's Major Case Task Force. pic.twitter.com/usHL7jdSyG — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019

Authorities say Jones worked for contractor Youth Opportunity Investments. Officials say an investigation into the case shows Jones made a couple of results that resulted in the four teens escaping from the center.

BREAKING: Detectives just arrested former Nashville Juvenile Detention Center supervisor Patrick Jones on a charge of facilitating, through recklessness, the 11/30 escape of 4 teens. Jones' arrest is based on investigation of the escape by the MNPD's Major Case Task Force. pic.twitter.com/YJlBTD1gno — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019

We are told Jones let the teenagers leave their housing pod in order to do some cleaning duties after the lockdown hour. Officials say three of the teens were not even eligible to do work detail due to their behavior issues.

WATCH: POLICE HOLD A PRESS CONFERENCE REGARDING THE ARREST OF THE 4 ESCAPED TEENS IN TENNESSEE

In addition to that error, Jones did not have the facility control center secure the elevator that he was on, which turned out to be the same elevator the teens used to escape.

Police say 6 other people were previously arrested for their role in helping two of the four teens escape.

All four teens who escaped have been arrested and are now in custody according to the Nashville Metro Police Department.

According to the Nashville Metro Police, the information provided through Crime Stoppers helped lead them to escaped teen Brandon Caruthers. He was accused of armed robbery and was taken into custody by Police, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers, and Deputy U.S. Marshals after being found at an apartment complex in Antioch.

Information provided through Crime Stoppers helped lead to Caruthers' apprehension. Two other persons in the apartment with him, a female and a male, both adults, are also in custody. pic.twitter.com/0GsQRkZjKS — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019

BREAKING: Escaped teen Brandon Caruthers, accused of armed robbery, has just been taken into custody by MNPD SWAT, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers & Deputy U.S. Marshals at an Antioch apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/LZ2W7v5EpW — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019

In custody! TBI Most Wanted fugitive Brandon Caruthers was taken into custody in Davidson County this afternoon, by law enforcement Agents and officers with TBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and ⁦@MNPDNashville⁩. pic.twitter.com/OJJTUwqIEK — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 12, 2019

Escaped teen, 17-year-old Morris Marsh, who was accused of murder was arrested after a vehicle pursuit by the Juvenile Crime Task Force.

BREAKING: Escaped teen Morris Marsh, 17, who is accused of murder, was just apprehended after a vehicle pursuit by the Juvenile Crime Task Force that ended in the 300 block of Harding Place. pic.twitter.com/sajGXabMLn — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 7, 2019

The other two escaped teens, Decorrius Wright and Calvin Howse were arrested on December 3rd by the Juvenile Crime Task Force in Madison, Tennessee.