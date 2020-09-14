2 deputies helped each other after being shot in head during ambush, California sheriff says

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who survived gunshot wounds to the head during an apparent ambush over the weekend could be seen in surveillance video helping each other after the shooting, officials said Monday.

They are both now in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition as of Monday afternoon, but the search for the shooter continues.

Surveillance video from the scene showed the two deputies being shot at point-blank range while they were sitting inside their patrol car around 7 p.m. Saturday across the street from a metro station in Compton, the sheriff’s department reported.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KTLA on Monday that video of the brazen shooting shows the male deputy staggering out of the patrol car after being shot, and the female deputy also getting out of the car.

Villanueva said the female deputy, a 31-year-old wife and mother, and the 24-year-old male deputy, took lifesaving actions to help each other soon after they were shot multiple times.

“He’s bleeding out profusely from the arm so she actually applies a tourniquet to his arm to stop the bleeding and she tries to call for help on the radio,” Villanueva explained. “It’s pretty heart-wrenching and she’s trying to mumble and we finally get her…she says where she is at and the fact that there was a shooting, and that got all the help rolling in her direction.”

Villanueva said after exiting their patrol car, the wounded deputies hid behind a column.

“They didn’t know if the gunman was going to come back or not and they’re obviously both disabled and injured, very gut-wrenching to see the video and the heroic efforts from both of them to get to safety and still manage to take care of each other,” Villanueva said.

Both deputies underwent surgery and are expected to have a long-term recovery. The deputies have been on the job for 14 months.

A $100,000 reward was offered Sunday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Later on Sunday, dozens of supporters gathered outside St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood where the deputies are being treated to pray for their recovery.

Deputies have also been stationed outside the hospital following a tense protest Saturday night, which resulted in the arrest of one demonstrator and KPCC reporter Josie Huang.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the protesters were blocking the entrance and exit of the hospital emergency room, and at least one yelled “We hope they die.”

Officials described the shooter as a man between the ages of 28 and 30. He was seen wearing dark clothing. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau said the suspect got into a black, four-door sedan after the shooting.

“It’s going to take some time, but they are working day and night to solve this and get these cowardly suspects to justice,” Villanueva said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact “Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the “P3 Tips” mobile app or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

A GoFundMe page has bee created to help the deputies with medical expenses and needs for their families.

The shooting quickly made national news and prompted prayers from local and national leaders including President Donald Trump.

