17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday

ANDOVER, N.J. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Police say a tip about a corpse in a shed led officers to 17 bodies in a New Jersey nursing home morgue Monday.

Andover Subacute and Rehab Center Two is one of the state’s largest nursing homes. Officers didn’t find a body in the shed, but while they were there, employees asked them for help with bodies in the morgue, which The New York Times reports is only meant to hold four bodies.

The police chief said the facility was overwhelmed and short-staffed.

It’s not clear if the deaths were a result of the coronavirus. Police didn’t identify the victims. Authorities transferred 13 bodies to a refrigerated trailer at a hospital while four remained on site.

The nursing home has not offered comment on the discovery as of Tuesday morning.

