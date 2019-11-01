STUART, FL – (CBS & WIAT) One person has been killed in a plane crash during the Stuart Air Show.

It happened Friday afternoon, at the Whitham Field in Stuart, Florida.

According to the FAA, a Grumman OV 1 Mohawk crashed on approach to one of the runways at 1:15 p.m.

WATCH: Stuart Air Show Crash

1 killed in Florida Air Show crash (Background music coming from Air Show event) 1 KILLED IN FLORIDA AIR SHOW CRASH | Emergency crews on the scene of an air show crash that happened in Stuart, Florida. (We do apologize the background music is coming from the Air Show event, we do not have any control over the music) DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2N8eYUl Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, November 1, 2019

On the Stuart Air Show Facebook page, officials wrote: “We’ve had an incident involving one of our aircraft. All local and federal agencies are on-site and investigating so that we may ensure the safety of our airshow before we continue.”

It was the first of three days for the airshow. Officials said the rest of Friday’s activities might be postponed until Saturday. At this time, they plan to go ahead with weekend programs.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.