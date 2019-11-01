1 killed in Florida air show crash

Breaking News
STUART, FL – (CBS & WIAT) One person has been killed in a plane crash during the Stuart Air Show.

It happened Friday afternoon, at the Whitham Field in Stuart, Florida.

According to the FAA, a Grumman OV 1 Mohawk crashed on approach to one of the runways at 1:15 p.m.

On the Stuart Air Show Facebook page, officials wrote: “We’ve had an incident involving one of our aircraft. All local and federal agencies are on-site and investigating so that we may ensure the safety of our airshow before we continue.”

It was the first of three days for the airshow. Officials said the rest of Friday’s activities might be postponed until Saturday. At this time, they plan to go ahead with weekend programs.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

