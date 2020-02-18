1 in custody after an ‘active shooter situation’ at a Colorado Walmart

BROOMFIELD, CO – (WIAT & CNN) Multiple police officers in Broomfield responded to a Walmart near Sheridan Blvd. and West 120th Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Broomfield Police, it is said to be an “active shooter situation” and one person is now in custody.

Broomfield Walmart on w 120th ave. Situation is under control but please avoid the area. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 18, 2020

No injuries. One suspect in custody. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 18, 2020

#Broomfieldwalmart120thave. Active shooter situation. One suspect in custody. Media staging area at Goodwill parking lot. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 18, 2020

Police have not released details about what may have happened or if there were any injuries at this time.

According to the Broomfield city government, they do not believe there is “an immediate danger” at the site.

This is an ongoing investigation.