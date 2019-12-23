1 dead, 2 injured in officer-involved shooting at Phoenix mall after an attempted carjacking

PHOENIX, AZ – (WIAT & CNN) We are following the breaking news of an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and another man and woman injured at a Phoenix, Arizona mall.



Police say around 11:00 a.m. they received reports of shots fired at the Desert Sky Mall located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police say the incident started as an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of the mall.

According to Phoenix Police Sargeant Mercedes Fortune, a woman was sitting in her vehicle when a man got into her vehicle and held her at gunpoint demanding that she drive. The woman was able to jump out of the vehicle screaming as she got away.

As she was screaming, a nearby man in the parking lot heard the screams and he went to see what was going on. That is when the suspect shot at that man. The man received injuries from the shooting.

An additional woman was shot during the incident as she was sitting in her car driving by when a stray bullet shot by the suspect hit her. Police say the suspect was attempting to shoot at the man assisting the woman. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Police were able to get a description of the suspect. When officers arrived on the scene they were able to find the suspect and found the vehicle that he took from the woman. That is when the suspect rammed the vehicle into one of the officer’s patrol vehicles.



Authorities say he did not stop and that is when officers engaged, stopped the truck and that is when the shooting started.



The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say this was a random incident that happened outside of the mall.

Authorities say no officers have been injured. The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time. Only a portion of the mall parking lot is closed as police investigate the scene. The mall remains open.

This is the 41st officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area this year.