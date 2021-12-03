Urban League aims to relieve pressure caused by JCCEO difficulties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – An update for those impacted by the closing of the JCCEO: the Birmingham Urban League has said they are here to help.

The nonprofit organization helps people and families pay for housing and essential utilities. They also help with job placement.

President and CEO William Barnes said they’ve seen about a 30-35% increase in calls following last week’s announcement. The big question is, can the Urban League support an increase in clients? Barnes said, yes, and that the organization is committed to filling the gap.

“No family should have to worry about where they lay their head at night. Certainly, especially during the holidays. So that’s why we’ve really leaned into the housing component. Making sure that housing and utilities are taken care of. So, I think it’s extremely important that people have those services, and that people are aware that those services exist,” said Barnes.

Barnes said if you qualify, clients can get up to 15 months of rental and utility assistance. If you or someone you know is in need, click here for a link to the application process.