Murder suspect at large in west Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has obtained a murder warrant in connection to the July 7 shooting death of a 30-year-old man.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Keleen Connell of Birmingham, Alabama. He is a suspect in the murder investigation of Mikos Lewis.

Lewis was found dead, lying on the ground near the 5300 block of Court Q suffering a gunshot wound on Tuesday, July 7.

“The preliminary investigation indicated another resident arrived home and discovered the victim unresponsive,” Birmingham Police reports.

As new developments emerged in the homicide case, detectives presented information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After the assessment of information, BPD Detectives obtained a Murder Warrant for Connell.

Connell is currently at large, police say.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Keleen Connell, please notify authorities by contacting 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Police ask that you not approach Connell, he may be armed and dangerous.

