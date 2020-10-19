AMBER Alert canceled, Mississippi kids and mom found

by: WKRG Staff

UPDATE: 10/19/20 10:51 AM: Kaiden Wall, Kolden Wall, and Sarah Caswell have been located and reported safe in Lincoln County, Mississippi. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Caswell has been taken into custody.

(ORIGINAL STORY)
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The FBI located in Mobile is offering a $2500 dollar reward for any information regarding the Sarah Caswell, 6-year-old Kaiden Wall and 2-year-old Kolden Wall.

Any information regarding the three missing persons call Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

