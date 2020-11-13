Unrepairable damage and unforgettable story: Newlyweds discover bear locked inside car on honeymoon

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WIAT) — Blake and Katie Odges had just left their wedding in Dallas, Georgia–close to where the couple lives–and were headed to their honeymoon destination: green and mountainous Gatlinburg, Tenn.



The Odgers. Photo from the couple’s wedding (right).

They decided amid the coronavirus pandemic, they wanted to keep their trip local.

“We decided we’ll take a trip in the summer if everything chills out a bit,” Blake Odgers said. “So it was just a safe route and somewhere we both knew pretty well”





The cabin the Odgers stayed in. Photos courtesy of VRBO.

While they settled into their corner of paradise, they saw a part of Gatlinburg they hadn’t seen before.

“We both saw the bear, I guess, taking a nap on the hot tub,” Katie Odgers said. “On the cover of it. He was just getting up and started to get up and move around a little bit.”

They were watching this all unfold on the inside of the cabin’s floor-to-ceiling window.

“He was not a small bear,” Blake said.

A photo the Odgers took of the bear.

Katie thought the large black bear was cute, Blake was blown away. The bear got up, walked away and the couple was alone again.

The next morning, they heard what they thought was their neighbor honking nearby–they brushed it off.

They heard another honk, then it clicked.

“We kind of looked at each other and were like, ‘oh no.’”

Oh yeah. Blake went outside and saw the massive, ferocious-looking mammal trapped inside his beautiful Jeep Cherokee, the same color as the bear inside.

“When I get to the driver’s side window, I look through and that’s when I see this black bear with his mouth open, just kind of clawing, trying to find a way to get out of this car,” Blake said. “It didn’t click with me that this is a bear that could destroy me. I was just so concerned about my car. I wish it was deeper than that, I wish it was.”

It was go-time. Blake had to get this creature out of his car. Katie stood guard upstairs.

“I sprinted to the window just in time to watch him struggle to open the door up,” Katie said.

“I go up to the door, pull on the handle a bit,” Blake said. “But his body weight was against the door so it wouldn’t come loose. I had to grab the handle and pull on the door, that’s when it came loose.”

Not knowing what to expect after he opened that door, Blake booked it to the house and looked back.

“[The bear’s] initial reaction was genuinely like, ‘dude thank, God. I’ve been honking all night for you to come let me out of this car,” Blake said. “He finally gets out and kinda mosied on down the hill, I mean super chill.”

That’s when the fresh-from-the-alter Odgers inspected the damages. The interior of Blake’s 2014 Jeep Cherokee was an unfortunate sight after the bear spent what they think was 10 to 12 hours inside.





A collection of photos Blake Odgers took after he released the bear from his car.

“But my golf clubs were okay,” Blake said optimistically.

Fortunately, so were Katie and Blake Odgers.

“We talked to our pre-marriage counselor and said, “look, dude – you did not prepare us for this,” Blake said.

“It looked like it was unlocked,” he said. He pulled the passenger door open, got in. But because we were parked at an incline, it probably shut behind him.”

Blake loved his Jeep. Unfortunately, after assessing damages, it’s likely totaled.

Luckily, he now has a wife to fill any remaining voids his Jeep left in his heart.

With the support of family and friends, they stayed and enjoyed the rest of their honeymoon. They arrived back home safely from Gatlinburg on Friday.

