TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -- Later this month, the Alabama National Guard's first black female pilot will be recognized as the 2019 Veteran of the Year from a Tuscaloosa organization.

First Lieutenant Kayla Freeman, 26, will receive the award on Feb. 26 during the “Women’s Leadership Luncheon,” hosted by the West/Central Alabama chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army. Gov. Kay Ivey will give the award to Freeman.