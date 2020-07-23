Unless U COVID-19 relief fund set up to help students with developmental disabilities get back to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Adults with developmental disabilities are able to pursue higher education opportunities thanks to the nonprofit organization Unless U.

As students go back to the classroom after being away at home due to the pandemic, the organization is in need of funding. Additional staff and supplies are needed to safely reopen.

Executive Director Lindy Cleveland set up The Unless U COVID-19-19 Relief Fund, asking for donations. The fund will help buy supplies like face coverings, cleaning supplies and new technology for virtual classrooms.

“The fact that we can at least meet together in person and see each other face-to-face and connect in that way has been an incredible blessing,” Cleveland said. “It’s been uplifting to us. It’s been uplifting to them. I’ve had multiple parents say ‘Oh, they’re finally back to their old self because they’re finally able to be back at school.’”

Students who are immunocompromised are continuing to virtually meet.

Construction just started for the Unless U building in Vestavia Hills. Cleveland hopes to transition to the new facility by the end of the year.

You can make donations to the relief fund here.

