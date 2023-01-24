MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — New, apartment-style housing is coming to the University of Montevallo.

Students at the University of Montevallo will soon have more premium housing options on campus. The school bought the College Park Apartments near campus for roughly $1 million. The complex is located close to the track and baseball facilities.

Director of housing and residential life John Denson said students are looking for more apartment-style living spaces and this complex is a great fit.

“Some of our buildings are a little older. We have a number of traditional-style community bathroom buildings. We have housing available but we want to add more premium housing, more apartment-style housing because we know it will be very popular with our current residents,” Denson said.

The 10-unit complex can house four people in each unit and will be fully furnished by the university. Renovations will be completed by move-in this fall. Denson said interested students can apply starting in mid-to-late February.

