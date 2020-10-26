Magazine on Black issues being published by University of Alabama students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A sophomore at the University of Alabama is working closely with the Office of Student Media to create a magazine that educates students of all backgrounds on culturally important issues and topics.

1956 Magazine is set to release its second issue Wednesday. Founder and editor-in-chief Tionna Taite said she is thrilled to have the opportunity to reach the students at UA.

“My inspiration for starting 1956 Magazine was actually a blog that I created this summer called ‘Becoming Black Excellence,’ which led me to think about if there were any opportunities on campus for Black students to gain experience and also have a voice to share some of the things that they’ve been through,” Taite explained.

The magazine has various categories with a wide range of local and national topics that aim to inspire and educate the student body as a whole.

Even the name “1956” even has a special meaning that goes back through the history at the University.

“The name ‘1956’ came from the year that Autherine Lucy Foster was officially allowed to enroll at the University of Alabama. Although she wasn’t allowed to stay and finish, ultimately she led the way for other black students at UA to be able to enroll and attend the classes. She really took the first step and I wanted to connect it to the history of blacks students at UA,” Taite said.

Taite and her team of UA students hope to continue to educate, inspire, and get creative while celebrating Black excellence through their publication.

LATEST POSTS