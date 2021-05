TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Alabama Youth Programs will host a variety of summer camps that will follow appropriate health guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants.

Programs span a wide range of interests including music, anthropology, STEM entrepreneurship and swimming. Additional camps may be added in the coming weeks.

For more information on summer camps and registration information, click here.