University of Alabama recognizes Spring and Summer 2020 graduates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — In unprecedented times, the University of Alabama graduates and their families gathered together in recognition of years of hard work and dedication in academia.

About 3500 UA graduates are being celebrated throughout the weekend.

“It’s awesome,” UA graduate, Mitchell Shafer, said. I have been waiting for this day for a while and it’s awesome to finally get to celebrate it,” said.

“It means a whole lot because I know a lot of people turned down the opportunity or weren’t able to get this opportunity at other different schools,” UA graduate, Kayla Wilson, said.

“It’s definitely different, but they are making the most of it and they are still trying to hold true to those traditions,” UA graduate, Heidi Risher, said.

Everyone in attendance wore face coverings, social distanced, and graduates were only permitted to invite a limited number of guests. Despite the safety additions, graduates did not let this get them down.

“This was my dream school, so to be able to walk across one last time, be safe and still be distanced and wear hand sanitizer and masks and everything, I think every school and every person has to make the best decision for themselves,” Risher said.

For parents who have supported their children throughout the journeys of life, they say seeing their kids walk across the stage is a moment they will always relish.

“It’s a moment to remember, so I mean this is something that she worked hard for and it’s what she deserves along with the other graduates,” Marilyn Williams, parent of a graduate, said.

“It wasn’t easy getting a degree if it was easy everybody would have one. I as a parent got to experience her walk across the stage in person and I am filled with so much joy right now,” Valerie Wilson, parent of a graduate, said.

