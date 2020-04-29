University of Alabama planning to reopen full classes for fall semester

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is planning to restart in-person classes starting in the fall, a representative confirmed to CBS 42 Wednesday.

UA, like many universities across Alabama and the United States, ended the spring semester early back in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which also caused the university to cancel trips abroad.

The university has its own task force that has been monitoring the spread of the virus and when it would be safe for majority of students and faculty to be back on campus.

