TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama hosted spring commencement ceremonies this weekend on campus at Coleman Coliseum.

CBS 42 spoke to some students who say they’re ready to get to work.

Anna Vander Kooi wants to move back to Chicago to become a school teacher after she receives her Master’s degree. She graduated Saturday night with a degree in news media and political science.

“My mom is a teacher, and my dad is an educator as well and they’ve been telling me that school districts are looking for teachers, young people to break in to educate children,” Kooi said. “So I am very hopeful to make good connections during my time getting my masters and substitute teaching and hopefully [I’ll] land a good job at a good district.”

Peyton Dyer also graduated Saturday; he received a degree in finance and modern real estate. He wants to move home to Huntsville, Ala. to start his career.

“With the market being like it is right now with real estate I don’t think there’s a lot to be concerned with job wise. There’s lot of demand for what I am doing, so specifically what I’m doing I don’t think there’s anything to worry about”.

According to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers the class of 2022 looks to be better than the class of 2021. There is more demand for workers this year.

More than 5,000 UA students will graduate this weekend.