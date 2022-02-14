TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a new policy set by the city of Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama’s athletic department has decided to hold off on plans to sell alcohol at Coleman Coliseum, at least for now.

On Monday, UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne said in a statement that the athletics department would not be moving forward with alcohol sales “at this time” due to a recent service policy that was implemented by the Tuscaloosa City Council. The policy, which was voted on during a meeting Feb. 8, would put a fee increase in place for ticketed events with alcohol sales where there are at least 1,000 people in place.

Through the policy, ticket prices would be increased by $1 per ticket for events with crowds between 1,000 and 19,999 people, $2 per ticket for events with capacities between 20,000 and 49,999, and $3 for events with over 50,000 people.

The seating capacity at Coleman Coliseum is 14,474. According to ESPN, there were 10,353 people who attended the Alabama-Arkansas basketball game over the weekend.

“It is very unfortunate that the City of Tuscaloosa’s plan would unreasonably target Alabama Athletics and our fans with a service fee on all tickets where alcohol is sold, even tickets sold to children,” Byrne wrote in the statement. “There are so many positive impacts our athletics events– and the University as a whole– have provided that are being discounted, including the extraordinary economic and tax benefits to the city.”

Byrne went on the say that UA currently pays 10% sales tax on all ticket sales, 3% of which go directly to Tuscaloosa, representing approximately $1.3 million the city has collected this fiscal year. In addition, he said the university’s concessionaire, Levy Premium Foodservice LLC, pays the city 10% sales tax on concession revenue from all athletics events, generating approximately $125,000 annually.

“And while we greatly appreciate the partnership with and services provided by the City public safety personnel, our athletics events are primarily staffed by UAPD, our security resource officers and privately-held security,” Byrne said. “For these reasons and more, we don’t think this is a reasonable approach that the City is attempting to take, and pending further review of this service fee, Alabama Athletics will not be moving forward with alcohol sales at this time.”

Earlier this month, the council approved alcohol sales at Coleman Coliseum. There are now plans in place to build a new $183 million arena that would seat over 10,000 people.