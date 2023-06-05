TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) – Franklin Park in Tarrant, Alabama, is getting some upgrades thanks to a partnership between the city and United Way of Central Alabama.

United Way of Central Alabama broke ground Monday on a new pavilion and soccer field at Franklin Park as a part of the United Way of Central Alabama’s centennial celebration. It’s also the first of several community-based projects to mark 100 years of service.

Franklin Park has been open to the community but now it will offer a place for families to get a break from the Alabama heat.

Mayor Wayman Newton said the addition of new soccer fields will also help expand athletic opportunities for youth sports.

“When I think of local government and having forging partnerships, I think about projects like this where we’re serving the needs of the community and giving people what they want and what they need,” Newman said.

United Way of Central Alabama has projects planned for parks in several counties including Shelby, St. Clair and Walker counties.

“These parks are really a manifestation of what’s been happening for the last 100 years,” Drew Langloh, President & CEO United Way of Central Alabama, said. “People are coming together, they’re going to roll up their sleeves, they’re going to push wheelbarrows, rake mulch and we’re going to build a pavilion out here, a track, soccer field. It’s going to be a great space and done with volunteers working together to make it happen.”

Construction at Franklin Park is expected to wrap up in about four to six weeks.