Unidentified body found under mattress in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an unidentified body that was found under a mattress at a Bessemer dump.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the body was found after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Lakeshore Parkway and Turin Drive at the end of the road. The body was found in an area used as an illegal dump.

An autopsy is currently being done and identification of the body could take a few days. The Bessemer Police Department is working the case.

LATEST POSTS