Unemployment numbers continue to rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of Alabamians filing for unemployment insurance claims continues to rise steadily as well as across the country.

For many seeking those benefits, including Birmingham resident George Godfrey, he says it’s been frustrating not getting his unemployment claim filed.

“The money you have saved has disappeared paying bills because your bills don’t stop because you don’t have a job,” Birmingham resident George Godfrey said.

The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Labor show more than 26,000 people in Jefferson County are receiving unemployment benefits. Godfrey says he has dealt with many challenges trying to get financial help.

“I call the numbers to call all day and you might get one to two people and then you talk to and they talk about their computer is down. I’ve been doing this for over five weeks now and I haven’t had no success,” Godfrey said.

On Friday, Godfrey reached out to the Alabama Career Center System for some much-needed help to get him through the process. He is hoping to the benefit of him and thousands of others struggling to get their claims file that the process will improve.

“My hope is that they come up with a better system or at least a way to help people process instead of having people sit out here and wait and try to get money to support their family,” Godfrey said.

Tara Hutchision with the Alabama Department of Labor says the agency knows there have been delays getting unemployment claims filed and they are making changes.

“We’ve opened party call centers and we’ve launched an online chat service,” Hutchison said.

