UNC’s Brown: No regrets over 2-point try in Clemson loss

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, center, argues a call with the officials during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Mack Brown says he doesn’t regret going for a failed 2-point conversion late to upset then-No. 1 Clemson.

The Tigers stopped Sam Howell’s keeper with 1:17 left for a 21-20 win. But Brown said Monday he would “absolutely, 100 percent” play for the lead if he had it to do over again instead of kicking the extra point to force overtime with a “depleted” defense against the reigning national champions.

The 68-year-old College Football Hall of Fame member said he wasn’t worried about criticism, saying there was “freedom to be this age and to have won this many games and be able to do what you think is best for your team.”

Clemson dropped to No. 2 after the close call at UNC, which visits Georgia Tech on Saturday.