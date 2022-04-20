BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered its eighth week, with over a thousand civilian lives lost and thousands more injured.

Ukrainians and their families here in Central Alabama are growing more and more concerned that the conflict is only going to get worse.

“Sirens throughout the day. They have multiple times, sirens throughout the day and night,” Ukrainian Marta Plugator said.

And these families are constantly checking in on their loved ones to see if they are still alive.

“Unfortunately, people are dying more and more and more,” Margarita Feldman said.

“Every time she talks to me, she says I’m not able to run to the basement as much anymore. Therefore, if gods will let me live, I’ll live,” an emotional Irene C said.

Irene C has been vocal about the conflict from the beginning. She says while the initial support from Alabamians and other Americans was great, she and other Ukrainians worry that people are becoming complacent with the war.

“Just because they don’t see the pain and don’t deal with it. And I don’t see it as much on the news here anymore,” Irene C said. “Just because you can turn off the TV does not mean people aren’t dying anymore.”

But there have been efforts by Alabamians to help with the crisis.

Winfield Church of Christ Minister Mark Posey was in Ukraine as the conflict unfolded which ultimately delayed his return home. Since then, he and his church have been collecting financial donations to send over. He says right now Ukrainians need all the help they can get.

“They are just stretched so thin,” Posey said.

Posey said he has a great community in the country. Sadly, he tells CBS 42 that he has lost a few friends in Ukraine from the war. But through the dark times, he still holds on to hope for the Ukrainian people. He believes giving aid and hope is what’s needed.

“And we just pray they maintain that great sense of living hope for the future,” Posey said.

The Winfield Church of Christ is accepting donations for Ukrainians. Checks or cash can be sent to this address: Winfield Church of Christ P.O. Box 730 Winfield, AL 35594.