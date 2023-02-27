HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On Thursday, two UFOs ‘landed’ in Washington Park to commemorate Engineers Week.

Lockheed Martin and Downtown Huntsville Inc. (DHI) partnered up to install two new UFO-shaped light fixtures on Thursday in Washington Park. The light fixtures were designed by Lockheed Martin engineers through a special design contest held during last year’s Engineer Week and brought to life just for this year’s celebration.

Engineers Week is a yearly national celebration of the contributions that engineers make to society.

Lockheed Martin said the lamps are one of several art installations it sponsored as part of an initiative to support beautification and revitalization in local communities.

Lockheed Martin and Downtown Huntsville Inc. partnered up to install two new UFO-shaped light fixtures on Thursday in Washington Park. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

“This project is exciting because it allows us to continually bring our employees into the community to make a lasting impact,” Stephanie Bastiaans, the Government Relations Representative for Lockheed Martin, said. “Our employees were a part of the creative design process for a permanent install in Downtown Huntsville; and that’s something tangible that they can see and touch for years to come. It’s important to provide these opportunities to employees and there’s something very powerful about leaving your mark in your community,”

Past projects that were part of this initiative include a utility box art project where a local artist was commissioned to paint on utility boxes around Huntsville to represent beauty, space, and inclusion and a new mural you can find in downtown Courtland, Ala.

Representatives from both Lockheed Martin and DHI were present at the event. Community members also got to attend and were encouraged to bring locks to place on the arch marking the entrance to Washington Park and take part in the Downtown Huntsville Secret Art Tour led by DHI.