Uber laying off 14% of full-time staff due to economic impact of coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Uber is laying off thousands of staffers.
The company said it is cutting nearly 4,000 full-time positions, representing 14% of its staff. Uber’s customer support and recruiting teams will be affected. The layoffs are in response to the reduced volume of ride requests and the company’s hiring freeze.
Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he’ll waive his base salary for the rest of the year.
Last week, Lyft announced it would be cutting 1,000 staffers and furloughing hundreds more as it also grapples with the impact of the ongoing pandemic.
