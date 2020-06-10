Uber Eats waives delivery fees for black-owned restaurants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You can now have food delivered from black-owned restaurants with no delivery fee for the rest of the year.

Uber Eats made the announcement on Twitter, saying it’s a response to users’ requests to be able to find black-owned restaurants. Uber employees used publicly available sources to determine which restaurants are owned by black entrepreneurs.

You asked for a way to find Black-owned restaurants on Uber Eats. 🖤 We listened.



You can support and order from Black-owned restaurants across the US & Canada with a $0 Delivery Fee. See app for terms & availability. pic.twitter.com/J2CBMJMfXN — Uber Eats (@UberEats) June 4, 2020

Uber Eats has seen its growth more than double each year. It’s a bright spot in the company’s ride hailing business, which is down 70% from a year ago.

Food delivery competitor Postmates is also offering delivery from black-owned restaurants with no delivery fees. It allows customers to help identify such restaurants by tagging them.

