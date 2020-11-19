UAB’s GuideSafe app notifying Alabamians on COVID-19 exposure now synched with a dozen states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s GuideSafe app designed to alert people on their exposure to COVID-19 has now been enhanced for Alabamians who travel in more than a dozen states.

The app is now synched with the Association of Public Health Laboratories National Key server to gain access to other states using similar notification exposure apps.

Medical professionals are hoping the app’s expansion synching Covid exposure in other states motivates more people to use the app’s services. So far 150,000 Alabamians have downloaded the app and 380 people have had a positive COVID-19 test verified.

UAB’s Dr. Sue Feldman says Alabamians now having additional technology with the app’s new tools in their hands should be more impactful in a reduction in Covid cases.

“As long as those in that state who you come in contact have downloaded their states notification exposure app and that state is also on the National Key Server then you will be notified no matter where you have traveled after that close contact,” Dr. Sue Feldman said.

Technology through the GuideSafe app is also now available for use to other states with notification exposure apps through a partnership with the Path Check Foundation.

UAB continues to encourage people who have not downloaded the free app to do so. Health experts say only through widespread use will it make an impact in reducing COVID-19 cases.

