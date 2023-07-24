BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Hospital has just made history after welcoming the first baby born through a uterus transplant outside of a clinical trial in the world.

It was a huge breakthrough not only for UAB but also for the future of modern medicine.

The baby boy was born in May at UAB Hospital. Both the baby and his mother Mallory, who did not wish to reveal their last name out of privacy concerns, are doing well.

At age 17, Mallory learned she was born without a uterus and would never be able to biologically carry her own children. That was until she got connected with UAB.

“The amount of people caring for me is truly humbling … I can’t wait to watch the program grow and continue to give many other women the opportunity that I was given,” Mallory said tearfully at a press conference Monday announcing her medical milestone.

She received a uterus transplant through UAB’s uterus transplant program and defied the odds to give birth after a two-year process.

“Mallory is an exceptional soul and I think is an outstanding representative of all the women out there who could benefit from this therapy,” said Dr. Paige Porrett, director of VCA Transplantation at UAB, who was instrumental in Mallory’s pregnancy.

Porrett said the medical achievement gives hope to women who never thought they could have children, restoring a sense of reproductive autonomy.

Through the program, Porrett believes they can help many more women like Mallory become mothers in the future.

“It really just sounds cliché, but [it’s] a dream come true not just for Mallory and Nick but also for all the members on our team,” Porrett said.