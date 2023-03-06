BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB president Dr. Ray Watts is celebrating a decade of serving as the school’s top leader.

CBS 42’s Jen Cardone spoke with him in a one-on-one interview Monday. He said the school is constantly innovating and discovering truth in science and medicine to lead to lifesaving changes.

Watts said he is proud of how focused they have been as an institution, especially earning Forbes number one top large employer in the nation in 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m proud of that because it’s a reflection of the dedication and commitment of our people,” Watts said. “Those who work at UAB are proud to work at UAB, including me, because of the very positive impact that we have every day.”

Watts said the school has created 900 inventions and more than 30 companies launched during his leadership.

“I think it’s important to realize the tremendous growth of our economic impact and the tremendous growth of the people that we serve and have served,” Watts said. “That to me is really important because we are impacting other people’s lives for the best and I couldn’t be more excited about the future.”

Watts said he is excited about the school’s future.