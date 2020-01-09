UAB partners with City of Birmingham to fulfill the Birmingham Promise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Forging the Future. Providing opportunities for students to receive a world-class, socially conscious education. That is the goal of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. And now that is also a principle that the City of Birmingham is taking part in.

Thursday the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the City of Birmingham announced a new major partnership that will help brighten the futures and expand the horizons of qualified Birmingham City School students.

UAB is the first academic partner to support the Birmingham Promise scholarship in providing Birmingham City School graduates an opportunity to attend the university with a one-to-one tuition scholarship match.

“UAB is not just in Birmingham, but for Birmingham,” said UAB President Ray L. Watts. “We are committed to supporting access to educational opportunities for Birmingham students, for they will be our city’s future leaders and workforce. In addition, the program directly aligns with the core principles of the University of Alabama System, which is committed to improving the lives and educational opportunities of all citizens of Alabama.”

Qualifying Birmingham City School graduates will be able to attend UAB with a full-tuition scholarship through a partnership with the Birmingham Promise.

The scholarship will be available to students who are admitted to UAB as first-time, full-time freshmen in the academic year following high school graduation from a Birmingham City School.

“UAB is one of the largest producers of talent in our state, and it is also Alabama’s largest employer,” said City of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “The partnership shows that UAB is invested in developing the hopes, dreams and capabilities of our next generation. UAB’s partnership in the Birmingham Promise is an example of the collaboration we need to make our community more connected and our economy more competitive.”

In order to qualify for the Birmingham Promise scholarship at UAB, Birmingham City School students must:

Be eligible for UAB admission, which for fall 2020 is a minimum 20 ACT score and a minimum of 2.75 GPA. Learn more about admission requirements at UAB at www.uab.edu/admissions.

Be admitted to UAB as a first-time, full-time freshman in the fall semester of the academic year immediately following their high school graduation.

Complete the FAFSA form and UAB application by Feb. 1, 2020. After this year, the deadline will be Dec. 1.

To apply visit www.uab.edu/admissions.

The Birmingham Promise scholarship at UAB will cover tuition and may be awarded for up to five years of full-time study at UAB. To maintain eligibility, a student must be enrolled at UAB full time and demonstrate progress toward a degree by passing 67 percent of hours attempted and maintaining a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

More information about how students can receive the Birmingham Promise scholarship at UAB will be released in the coming months. For more information, email chanda.temple@birminghamal.gov.