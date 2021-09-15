UAB officer struck by car while escorting funeral in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An off-duty UAB police officer is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car while escorting a funeral in the city.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to an accident at the corner of 65th Street North and 4th Court North at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. Officers learned that an off-duty UAB police officer, whose name has not been released, was struck by a car while escorting a funeral on his motorcycle.

The off-duty UAB officer was transported to UAB Hospital with serious injuries, but none that were considered life-threatening.

Those in the car that struck the officer ran away from the scene of the crash, police said. As of Wednesday night, no suspects were in custody.