UAB Hospital deals with record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(WIAT) — UAB Hospital is now dealing with a record-breaking number of 125 COVID-19 hospitalizations. This comes as the coronavirus pandemic infection rate surges to 20% across the State of Alabama.

Health professionals are encouraging the public to increase their COVID-19 testing. Only about 8,000 coronavirus tests are now being taken a day and on Tuesday, roughly 3,000 people tested positive.

Medical staff says this is considered low and it’s not giving the public a true estimate of transmission rates statewide. Big concerns include if medical facilities will have enough medical professionals for what they are calling a potential tidal wave of cases in the coming weeks.

“That we really face a lot of people being potentially taken out of their ability to work just because they get infected in the community because it’s really very prevalent,” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo said.

Dr. Marrazo warns that if coronavirus cases don’t start to decrease, the public should prepare itself to be turned away or have longer wait times for other non-coronavirus related treatments.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 are expected to begin administration in Alabama in January.