BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials at UAB Hospital announced plans to expand the hospital by adding 59 additional emergency rooms in an effort to combat the rise in patient volume.

“We have seen a 20% increase in our emergency room patients in the last 5 years alone,” said Dawn Bulgarella, the Chief Executive Officer of UAB’s Health Systems.

Bulgarella said the increase in patients is partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an aging population, and an increase in traumatic injuries.

She said UAB’s emergency department has simply run out of space and it’s time to expand.

“We treat patients from every county throughout the state of Alabama,” said Bulgarella. “We consider ourselves a state asset in the emergency department.”

According to a press release from UAB, they’re looking at over 66 thousand square feet of construction.

Temporary work on this program started last month and they’ve added temporary services to help in the meantime.

“We’re going to have mobile units that will allow us roughly 16 additional exam rooms to take care of patients,” said Bulgarella.

$50 million from the state was granted to UAB to help with the project.

UAB is still waiting for additional approval from UAB’s board of trustees.

Once everything is approved, construction is set to start in 2024.