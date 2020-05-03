UAB Holds Virtual Graduation Ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Graduating from college is a milestone many have looked forward to their entire lives.

“All the way from the Philippines, I came here 2010 and then started working at a restaurant save up money and then finally decided to continue my education.” said Riza Ravsmanile, Nursing Student

UAB Nursing student Riza Ravsmanile said despite not being able to walk across the stage on Saturday she still wanted to celebrate. So, she decided to take pictures with her fiancé at the Bartow Arena instead of watching virtually.

“It was hard being in nursing school especially a lot of tears, studying, a lot of stress but we did it we finally did it.” said Riza Ravsmanile, Nursing Student

Ravsmanile is just one of many other class of 2020 Graduates at UAB who also felt disheartened of news of a virtual graduation.

“I think its very interesting its definitely not what we all planned especially me being a first generation college student. I was really looking forward to the ceremony graduating my family being there.” said Faith Turner, Biomedical Science Graduate

“I do feel sorry for my fellow graduates who will never have this opportunity again. I’m not even able to celebrate because we still sort of have the lockdown order so I can’t see my friends and family and you sort of you do it by yourself.” said Sandra Cutts, P.H.D Engineering Graduate“

They are all grateful the university made the virtual experience as close to the real thing as possible.

The ceremony included performances by the school’s choir, personal video montages from students experiences as well as remarks from college staff. One thing for sure is all of their futures are bright.

“Once I graduate I’ve accepted a position with teach for America” said Faith Turner, Biomedical Science Graduate

“Since I have my PH. D my plan is to work directly for an agency.” said Sandra Cutts, P.H.D Engineering Graduate

“Still waiting like for hospitals to call me to get a job hopefully here in Birmingham.” said Riza Ravsmanile, Nursing Student

When it is safer to hold an in person graduation, UAB plans to allow students to walk across the stage at a later date.