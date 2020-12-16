UAB grad student writes children’s book celebrating moms in the medical field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A UAB graduate student is writing to inspire little girls to pursue their dreams. Amy Ho’s new children’s book “Is Mommy a Doctor or Superhero?” is inspired by real-life healthcare workers.

Ho is now living in Texas, finishing her Master’s in Public Health at UAB remotely. She said she’s wanted to write a book celebrating moms in the medical field since starting medical school.

Once COVID-19 hit and healthcare workers felt the extra strain, she knew it was time to put pen to paper.

“For physician moms, the demand on them is out of control. They’re running home school,” Ho said. “And in addition to that, they’re dealing with the pandemic like all physicians are with patients. And that was a story I didn’t see anywhere in the media, and I wanted to put out there.”

As the title suggests, the book is about a young girl who sees her mom as a superhero and her white physician coat as a cape.

Ho said she wanted to capture the image of a mom “doing it all” through the eyes of a child. The book can be purchased on Amazon.