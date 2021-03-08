UAB doctor on CDC Guidelines changes: “An enormous step forward”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the CDC announced guideline changes for fully vaccinated people.

Those who are fully vaccinated can meet with other fully vaccinated people indoors, without masks or social distancing. They can also meet with unvaccinated people of one other household indoors without masks or social distancing if everyone is low-risk for severe disease.

Dr. Andrew Duxbury, a doctor at UAB and professor of clinical geriatrics said this now allows families that have been separated to reunite.



“The group that this is the most important for is, of course, older people, who have been justifiably so, very frightened by this disease and what its consequences could be,” Dr. Duxbury said.

Duxbury said it gives hope for communities to return to a new normal.

“I am very hopeful we will be getting back towards what we consider normal, but I think it’ll be a new normal,” he said.

He said the vaccines aren’t perfect, as none of them are 100% effective, but it’s a needed step to bridge a 6-foot gap.

“The ability to safely congregate with our families or with close friends in small numbers without masks and without fear is an enormous step forward in our fight against this disease,” Dr. Duxbury said.

Vaccinated people are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their final dose. To read full details on the guideline changes, click here.