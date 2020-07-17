UA will have in-person classes until mid-November, remote learning rest of fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama will begin the Fall 2020 academic year with in-person instruction but it will switch to remote learning again after November 20.

The decision came after faculty and staff discussed plans to provide the best results for the campus community during the pandemic.

According to the institution’s student messages page, this plan aligns with the UA System Health and Safety Task Force guidance to avoid unnecessary risks caused by holiday travel.

UA is the only college institution in Alabama so far to announce this move for its students.

