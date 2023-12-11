TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — This Saturday is fall commencement at the University of Alabama, as hundreds will graduate to receive their diploma.

Executive Vice President at the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce Donny Jones says the job outlook is strong for new graduates.

“Well the job market is stabilized now with our students coming out of the University of Alabama. Of course with this being a flagship university, a lot of the students have great opportunities, particularly our business school students. Our engineering students are being sought over from all over the country. Those students will be going to work for Procter and Gamble, Airbus, Boeing and the list goes on and on,” Jones said.

UA graduating senior Elizabeth Struble wants to be a flight nurse after she graduates. She is excited to graduate, but nervous to be headed out into the real world.

“I honestly think it’s going to be more challenging because with COVID we haven’t had the opportunity to get out and get internships. We only halfway through our college experience have been able to go experience what the real world is without all the restrictions,” Struble said.

According to a survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, the labor market is strong and unemployment is low. Businesses are expected to hire four percent more graduates in 2023 then the previous class.